JR's Friday Night Weather Report

We had a nice summertime day to end the workweek. With a good bit of sunshine and southwesterly winds holding, temperatures pushed to above-average levels in the 80s. A Few more showers and thundershowers popped up too, but not as many as we have seen over the past few days. Partly cloudy to mostly fair skies will hold overnight, and low temperatures early Saturday morning will surround the 60-degree mark.
While the past few days have seen spotty or isolated showers pop up, it looks like a more widespread variety will be advancing in for the weekend. Saturday will begin with some sun, and end with scattered showers and thundershowers. Before the showers develop, temperatures will move into the middle 80s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain and thundershowers expected. Highs will retreat into the 70s.
Some showers will linger through Monday morning, but the trend for the day will be for the skies to brighten up. Brighter skies are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday, and as a result, temperatures will move back up into the 80s in many areas. On ABC12 News we'll take a look at our rainfall potential for the end of next week when high school football season gets underway. - JR