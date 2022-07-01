JR's Friday Night Weather Report

Scattered showers and some thundershowers popped up across Mid-Michigan Friday as a cool front made its way across lower Michigan. There were only a few brief downpours in some spots, while other areas didn’t even see a drop! As the front continues to move off to our east, the clouds will break up tonight. Low temperatures early Saturday morning will range from the middle, to upper 50s.
Overall, the holiday weekend is shaping up very nicely. Saturday and Sunday will both feature partly, to mostly sunny skies. Saturday’s winds will be blowing in from the west to northwest, and highs will surround the 80-degree mark. Sunday’s wind direction will shift from the southeast early, to the southwest for the afternoon. Wind speeds will stay less than 10mph. Highs for the day will be mainly in the lower 80s.
A few more clouds will filter in overhead for the end of the holiday weekend. The Fourth of July will begin mostly sunny, but will end with more clouds moving in from the west. By Monday evening, we may have a few raindrops to dodge at fireworks time. It isn’t set in stone, but we’ll keep an eye on that potential. We'll look at more chances of rain for next week on ABC12 News. - JR