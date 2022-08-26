JR's Friday Night Weather Report

Sunshine made a return to Mid-Michigan Friday. Skies were brightest across the northern parts of the area, while the southern parts of the area had to be a little more patient. Light north to northeasterly breezes made for a comfortable setting as high temperatures held in the 70s for the most part. Skies cleared out entirely through the evening, and with fair skies overnight, temperatures early Saturday morning will range from the lower, to middle 50s. A few spots northwest of the Bay may spike down into the 40s.
Saturday is shaping up to be a beauty of a day. Bright sunshine will bathe the entire ABC12 viewing area all day long. Temperature / humidity will be just fine with high temperatures expected to surround the 80-degree mark. Of note, temperatures early Saturday morning will be in the 50s for the start of the Crim 10-mile road race in Flint. It will be a bit humid at the start of the race, and winds will be very light, blowing in from the east-southeast.
Sunday will be warmer as winds clock to the south. Highs for the day will range from the middle, to upper 80s. We will begin the day with bright sunshine, but the trend will be for the clouds to increase through the day. That increase in the cloud cover will lead to some showers and thundershowers for the start of the workweek. Even with the threat of rain Monday, highs will once again move easily through the 80s. We'll let you know how long the summertime air will hold on ABC12 News. - JR