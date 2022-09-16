JR's Friday Night Weather Report

Some clouds and smoke once again dimmed the sunshine across Mid-Michigan Friday. Even so, it wasn’t a bad day at all as high temperatures surrounded the 80-degree mark on light southwesterly breezes. Partly cloudy skies and light southerly winds will continue to hold through the night. Temperatures early Saturday morning will range from the upper 50s, to lower 60s. Our “normal” low temperature is now right at 50-degrees.
Saturday will be another pretty nice late-summer day across the ABC12 viewing area. We’ll have partly sunny skies and light southwesterly winds. Highs for the day should move into the 80s once again. We will carry a chance of some showers and thundershowers Saturday night and Sunday, but don’t cancel your plans. Sunday won’t be a washout, and we should see highs surround 80-degrees.
Temperatures will continue to run at above-average levels through the middle of next week. The best chances of rain next week will come early Monday morning, and again on Wednesday. Wednesday’s activity will be associated with a cool front, so some rumbles of thunder will be possible. On ABC12 News we'll let you know what will happen to our temperatures after the front moves through. - JR