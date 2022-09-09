JR's Friday Night Weather Report

Friday was another beauty of a day across all of Mid-Michigan. Bright sunshine combined with a light southerly breeze to push temperatures to above-average levels for the afternoon. Highest readings made it into the 80s across most of the ABC12 viewing area. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight as lows early Saturday morning range from the 50s northwest of the Bay, to the 60s for most of us.
The best chance of seeing some bright sunshine Saturday will come early in the day. In general, the trend will be for the clouds to increase through the day. By the end of the day, we will have a chance of seeing some spotty showers. Winds Saturday will be from the south, so we’ll have another very warm day. Highest readings should make it into the lower, to middle 80s before the showers develop. We will also see our humidity levels increase a little bit.
More clouds and more showers are a good bet for Sunday. High temperatures will retreat into the 70s on a south to southeasterly breeze. The weather system responsible for the showers won’t be in much of a hurry to move out of our area once it moves in. As a result, we will carry at least a chance of showers from Sunday, on through Monday, with a few more even lingering into Tuesday. On ABC12 News we'll let you know what the showers will be doing to our temperatures. - JR