JR's Friday Night Weather Report

A summertime setting held across Mid-Michigan heading into the holiday weekend. We had a good bit of cloud cover filtering the sunshine from time-to-time, but we did have enough sun to push temperatures easily into the 80s. Overnight, we will have partly cloudy skies and light southerly breezes. Low temperatures early Saturday morning will range from the lower, to middle 60s.
Saturday will begin with some sunshine, but clouds will be thickening up as a cool front drops across the ABC12 viewing area. Some scattered showers will develop by, and through, the afternoon, with the northern parts of the area seeing some drops first. A few thundershowers will be possible too, but there will also be some folks who won’t see anything at all. Highs Saturday will again be in the 80s.
Behind the front, winds will take on an easterly component. This will drop high temperatures back mainly into the 70s, with our lakeshore communities staying a little bit cooler than the rest of us. While we will have partly sunny skies at times for both Sunday and Labor Day, we will also have a chance of seeing a few showers or sprinkles each day. This will especially be true for the Thumb region. We'll have a look at next week's temperatures on ABC12 News. - JR