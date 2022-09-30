JR's Friday Night Weather Report

For the second morning in a row, we had some patchy frost across Mid-Michigan. Temperatures recovered very nicely Friday afternoon as bright sunshine prevailed all day long. Fair skies are expected early Friday night, but some clouds will move in from the southeast overnight. The clouds will come courtesy of "Ian." Lows early Saturday morning will range from the upper 30s, to lower 40s.
Some high and mid-level clouds are expected early Saturday, and the farther south and east you are in the ABC12 viewing area, the more clouds you will likely see. Otherwise, Saturday is shaping up to be a very pleasant autumn day, although northeasterly winds will likely increase a bit through the afternoon. High temperatures will be mainly in the upper 60s, but it will be cooler near Lake Huron.
Dry weather will be continuing on into next week. Sunday and Monday will feature bright sunshine, but temperatures will drop back just a little bit. Modest warming will take readings back up to near 70-degrees by Wednesday afternoon. On ABC12 News we'll talk about our next chance of rain, and a push of very chilly air headed our way. - JR