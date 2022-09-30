JR's Friday Night Weather Report

 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 10 PM EDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the
northeast with gusts up to 28 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 1 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

For the second morning in a row, we had some patchy frost across Mid-Michigan. Temperatures recovered very nicely Friday afternoon as bright sunshine prevailed all day long. Fair skies are expected early Friday night, but some clouds will move in from the southeast overnight. The clouds will come courtesy of "Ian." Lows early Saturday morning will range from the upper 30s, to lower 40s.

Some high and mid-level clouds are expected early Saturday, and the farther south and east you are in the ABC12 viewing area, the more clouds you will likely see. Otherwise, Saturday is shaping up to be a very pleasant autumn day, although northeasterly winds will likely increase a bit through the afternoon. High temperatures will be mainly in the upper 60s, but it will be cooler near Lake Huron.

Dry weather will be continuing on into next week. Sunday and Monday will feature bright sunshine, but temperatures will drop back just a little bit. Modest warming will take readings back up to near 70-degrees by Wednesday afternoon. On ABC12 News we'll talk about our next chance of rain, and a push of very chilly air headed our way. - JR

