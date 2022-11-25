 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 30 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 9 AM EST Saturday
with the largest waves expected around AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

JR's Friday Night Weather Report

Bright sunshine bathed Mid-Michigan on "Black Friday" and temperatures cruised through the 40s.  A few spots touched 50.  Fair skies will hold through the wee hours of our Saturday, and low temperatures will surround the 30-degree mark as southwesterly winds prevail.

More sunshine will combine with southwesterly winds at about 10 to 15mph Saturday.  This will result in many more of us seeing temperatures moving into the 50s.  Clouds will thicken up quickly Saturday night.  This will lead to some rain for the end of our holiday weekend.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s, which is right where we should be for late November.  Tuesday will see highs up near 50 again as south-southwesterly winds get stronger.  On ABC12 News we're tracking a potent storm system that will be impacting our weather by Wednesday.   - JR

