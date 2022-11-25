JR's Friday Night Weather Report

Bright sunshine bathed Mid-Michigan on "Black Friday" and temperatures cruised through the 40s. A few spots touched 50. Fair skies will hold through the wee hours of our Saturday, and low temperatures will surround the 30-degree mark as southwesterly winds prevail.
More sunshine will combine with southwesterly winds at about 10 to 15mph Saturday. This will result in many more of us seeing temperatures moving into the 50s. Clouds will thicken up quickly Saturday night. This will lead to some rain for the end of our holiday weekend.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s, which is right where we should be for late November. Tuesday will see highs up near 50 again as south-southwesterly winds get stronger. On ABC12 News we're tracking a potent storm system that will be impacting our weather by Wednesday. - JR