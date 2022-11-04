JR's Friday Night Weather Report

Friday wasn't nearly as pretty as the previous couple of days, but it sure was comfortable. Sunshine early in the day was replaced by clouds and a few showers during the afternoon. Highs, once again, moved up to around 70. Overnight, the clouds will break up a little bit in some areas, and lows will surround 60. That's close to a record high minimum.
The best shot at seeing sunshine Saturday will come early in the day. More clouds and some showers are a good bet for the afternoon as a cool front moves across lower Michigan. Highs will stay in the 60s despite the rain. Winds will be very strong during the afternoon, gusting to around 50mph at times. Sustained winds will be 20 to 25 mph. We have designated Saturday as an "Alert Day."
It'll be back to sunshine for Sunday. Highs for the day will be in the 60s, as frisky south-southwesterly winds continue. The first part of next week will feature more bright sunshine, but temperatures will be just a bit cooler. Highs will be in the middle, to upper 50s, which is still above the average for this time of the year. On ABC12 News we'll let you know how long temperatures will hold at above-average levels. - JR