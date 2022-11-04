 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT SATURDAY TO 7 AM
EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 31 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 43 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of
10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 1 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front will move from west to east
across this region between 7 PM to 11 PM Sun. Some brief gusts
to 50 knots will be possible along and immediately behind the
front.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

JR's Friday Night Weather Report

  • 0

JR's Friday Night Weather Report

Friday wasn't nearly as pretty as the previous couple of days, but it sure was comfortable. Sunshine early in the day was replaced by clouds and a few showers during the afternoon. Highs, once again, moved up to around 70. Overnight, the clouds will break up a little bit in some areas, and lows will surround 60. That's close to a record high minimum.

The best shot at seeing sunshine Saturday will come early in the day. More clouds and some showers are a good bet for the afternoon as a cool front moves across lower Michigan. Highs will stay in the 60s despite the rain. Winds will be very strong during the afternoon, gusting to around 50mph at times. Sustained winds will be 20 to 25 mph. We have designated Saturday as an "Alert Day."

It'll be back to sunshine for Sunday. Highs for the day will be in the 60s, as frisky south-southwesterly winds continue. The first part of next week will feature more bright sunshine, but temperatures will be just a bit cooler. Highs will be in the middle, to upper 50s, which is still above the average for this time of the year.  On ABC12 News we'll let you know how long temperatures will hold at above-average levels.  - JR

