JR's Friday Night Weather Report

Some nuisance-type showers moved eastward across the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area early Friday. Even as the showers faded, lots of clouds held into the afternoon. High temperatures did manage to move into the lower 60s in many areas, but they did fall short of the average, which is now 65-degrees. Lakeshore temperatures were cooler than elsewhere as east-northeasterly winds held for the day. The clouds will move out of Mid-Michigan overnight, and lows early Saturday morning will surround the 40-degree mark.
Mothers’ Day weekend is shaping up beautifully. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies and a frisky northeasterly wind. Highs for the day will range from the upper 50s, to lower 60s. Our lakeshore communities will, once again, stay cooler than everyone else, with that onshore wind prevailing through the day. Mothers’ Day will start will begin with clear skies, but some clouds will build in late in the afternoon. Highs will be right at “normal” levels as winds turn in from the southeast.
For much of next week, winds will be a little bit stronger, and will be blowing in from the south. This will support strong warming through the week as a decent amount of sunshine chips in as well. A few brief showers or sprinkles will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, but the week as a whole is looking pretty dry. High temperatures Monday will make a move into the 70s with mostly sunny skies. On ABC12 News we'll let you know when 80+ will be a possibility. - JR