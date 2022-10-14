JR's Friday Night Weather Report

 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 27 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 3 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

While some of us had to deal with some light showers Friday morning, all of us had to deal with below-average temperatures all day long.  Temperatures began in the 30s, and only managed to move into the 50s for the afternoon.  Lots of clouds and another round of light rain is expected overnight.

Saturday will begin with clouds, some showers, and temperatures in the upper 30s.  The clouds will break up a bit for the day as westerly winds hold at around 15mph.  Highs will be in the low-to-mid 50s.  Temperatures will be in the same ballpark Sunday, but westerly winds won't be quite as strong.  By the end of the day, a new batch of showers will be moving in from the northwest.

The first part of next week isn't looking very pleasant at all.  At this time, it appears that we will have mostly cloudy, windy conditions for Monday and Tuesday.  We will also have occasional showers and high temperatures in the 40s.  There is also a chance of seeing some flakes of snow mixing with the drops of rain.  We'll have a complete look at temperatures for all of next week on ABC12 News.   - JR

