JR's Friday Night Weather Report

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 4 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 33 knots from the west
with gusts up to 44 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI,
Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to Port Sanilac
MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Saturday
with the largest waves expected around AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak winds look to be occuring early
Saturday morning in the 5 to 9 AM window.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

The clouds thickened up across Mid-Michigan Friday, but that didn't hold temperatures back. Southerly winds managed to push readings into the 40s without much help from the sun. With strong southerly winds overnight, our temperatures will slowly climb - even as some rain showers develop.

A strong cold front will sweep off to our east early Saturday morning. The front will take the showers with it, but we will be left with falling temperatures and strong winds. Westerly winds will be sustained at 20-25mph, with peak gusts topping 40mph for the second time this week. The strongest gusts will occur between 3am and 10am.  A WIND ADVISORY is in effect through Saturday morning.

The clouds will start to break up as the winds gradually die down Saturday afternoon. This will leave us with a good bit of sunshine for Sunday. High temperatures Sunday will generally be in the upper 30s, which is right where we should be this time of the year.

