JR's Friday Night Weather Report

*** Alert Day Through Saturday ***
Friday was quite a day weather-wise. Temperatures were in the 20s at 1am, and in the single digits by lunchtime. Winds began gusting into the 40mph range by 7am and stayed that way all day long. Travel conditions were very poor all day long as the strong winds piled the snow up in some areas. Overnight, scattered snow showers will continue, and the snow will continue to be blown around quite a bit. Windchill readings will remain at subzero levels for the most part.
Travel conditions will remain tenuous at best Saturday. Snow showers and flurries will continue to be scattered across Mid-Michigan as some lake-effect squalls from Lake Michigan hold together and drift our way. Accumulations of snow will be minor, but blowing snow will keep roads slippery here and there throughout the day. High temperatures will range from the teens, to around 20, but windchills will drop below zero quite often. Westerly winds will be sustained at 20-25mph, with frequent gusts at 30-40mph.
We will see a little bit of sunshine return for Christmas Day, but there will still be some weather issues. A few flurries will be possible and blowing snow will continue to keep roads slippery in places. Westerly winds will be sustained at 13-18mph, with frequent gusts in the 20mph range expected. Highs for the day will range from the upper teens to around 20, but windchills will be in the single digits. On ABC12 News we'll let you know what the last week of the year has in store. - JR