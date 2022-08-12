JR's Friday Night Weather Report

Bright sunshine bathed Mid-Michigan once again Friday. Comfortable temperatures and little breezes made for a spectacular summertime day. Temperatures in the morning dipped into the 40s in a few spots. Afternoon readings were primarily in the 70s. Stars early tonight will give way to more clouds as the night wears on. Lows early Saturday morning will surround the 50-degree mark to the north, while low-to-mid 50s are expected elsewhere.
Our best shot at seeing sunshine Saturday will come early in the morning. In general, mostly cloudy conditions are expected for much of the weekend. This will likely drop our temperatures back a few degrees. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will surround the 70-degree mark. Showers will develop Saturday, with spotty showers possible Sunday too. Don’t cancel your plans! While there will be some rain, we aren’t expecting a washout.
A few lingering showers and sprinkles will be possible early next week too, but nothing widespread or heavy is expected. Skies should brighten up a bit as we work our way through the week, so temperatures should warm back up a bit. Our “normal” high temperature is now right at 80-degrees. On ABC12 News we'll let you know how often we'll come close to that number next week. - JR