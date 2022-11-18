JR's Friday Night Weather Report

A mid-wintery type of weather picture settled in across the state Friday. Scattered snow showers continued while our winds picked up and our temperatures got even colder. The colder air moving in across the Lakes will mean more scattered snow showers and flurries overnight. Lows will range from the upper teens, to around 20.
Another cold front will move across lower Michigan Saturday. The front will support more snow showers and very frisky winds. We will begin the day with a few flurries and maybe even some peeks of sun. The snow showers will be likely for the afternoon with high temperatures staying in the 20s. "Feels Like" temperatures will be in the teens.
We aren't expecting a lot of accumulation, but with the strong winds blowing some snow around, and with temperatures staying below freezing, slippery roads will remain possible from time-to-time and from place-to-place. Snow showers will linger into early Sunday morning, but then after that we will begin a stretch of quieter weather. We'll take you through Thanksgiving on ABC12 News. - JR