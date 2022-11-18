 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM EST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...During the Gale Warning, expect sustained winds up to
26 knots from the west with gusts up to 34 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 5 feet. During the Small Craft Advisory, expect
sustained winds up to 22 knots from the southwest with gusts
up to 31 knots. The largest significant waves will be 4 feet
with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI
and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...During the Gale Warning, the maximum winds are expected
around 3 PM EST Saturday with the largest waves expected
around 3 PM EST Saturday. During the Small Craft Advisory, the
maximum winds are expected around 4 AM EST Saturday with the
largest waves expected around 9 AM EST Saturday. During the
Gale Watch, the maximum winds are expected around 3 PM EST
Saturday with the largest waves expected around 3 PM EST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

JR's Friday Night Weather Report

A mid-wintery type of weather picture settled in across the state Friday. Scattered snow showers continued while our winds picked up and our temperatures got even colder. The colder air moving in across the Lakes will mean more scattered snow showers and flurries overnight. Lows will range from the upper teens, to around 20.

Another cold front will move across lower Michigan Saturday. The front will support more snow showers and very frisky winds. We will begin the day with a few flurries and maybe even some peeks of sun. The snow showers will be likely for the afternoon with high temperatures staying in the 20s. "Feels Like" temperatures will be in the teens.

We aren't expecting a lot of accumulation, but with the strong winds blowing some snow around, and with temperatures staying below freezing, slippery roads will remain possible from time-to-time and from place-to-place. Snow showers will linger into early Sunday morning, but then after that we will begin a stretch of quieter weather. We'll take you through Thanksgiving on ABC12 News. - JR

