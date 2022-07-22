JR's Friday Night Weather Report

Another hot one Saturday courtesy of sunshine and southwesterly winds. For parts of Mid-Michigan it is 6 days in a row of 90-degree+ heat. There is some cooler air in sight however. Showers and thunderstorms will roll across lower Michigan Saturday night through morning, opening the door for some slightly cooler air.
The thunderstorms Saturday night through Sunday morning will produce gusty winds, locally heavy downpours, and some small hail. Some of our computer models are suggesting that some rainfall totals in excess of two inches in a few spots. Regardless, some much-needed rainfall will be a good bet.
The bulk of the rain will move out of our area Sunday morning, so we should get back into some sunshine for the afternoon as temperatures begin to retreat a bit. Highs will still be well into the 80s with some humidity Sunday. We'll tell you how much relief from the heat we'll see as we begin the new workweek, on ABC12 News. - JR