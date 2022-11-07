JR's Monday Evening Weather Report

Bright sunshine made a return to Mid-Michigan Monday. Temperatures didn't move very much from morning to afternoon as some chilly air moved in overhead. Overnight, with fair, to partly cloudy skies, lows will settle into the very low 30s. A few spots may spike down into the upper 20s.
Election Day 2022 is shaping up pretty well. We will have a good bit of sunshine for the day, and winds will be pretty light, blowing in off of Lake Huron. Temperatures as the polls open will be in the 30s. Highs for the afternoon will be in the lower 50s. Temps will drop back into the upper 30s by the time polls close.
We will warm up pretty quickly through the midweek period. We will see more cloud cover Wednesday, but highs will move back into the 60s as winds swing in from the south. With partly sunny conditions Thursday, highs will likely top the 70-degree mark in many areas on stronger southwesterly winds. On ABC12 News we're tracking big changes for the weekend. - JR