JR's Monday Evening Weather Report

Monday was another humid, sticky day across Mid-Michigan. Scattered showers and thundershowers also produced a few downpours, but some of us didn’t really see much rain. In between the drops, temperatures moved easily into the 80s. As a cool front moves eastward, out of the ABC12 viewing area overnight, most of the showers will be swept out of the state. Mostly cloudy skies will hold, and lows will surround the 60-degree mark.
Tuesday will begin with mostly cloudy skies, and a few of the thicker clouds may even spit out a few more drops of rain. Don’t cancel your plans though! The trend for the day will be for the clouds to move out of our area in a north-to-south fashion. Winds will be light and blowing in from the north. As a result, our temperatures and humidity levels will both be lower. High temperatures for the day will range from the middle, to upper 70s.
Much of the rest of the week is shaping up very nicely. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a light west-southwesterly breeze. We may see a few showers drift across lower Michigan again Wednesday night, but they won’t be a big deal. More sunshine is expected for the end of the workweek, and temperature/humidity combinations will remain quite comfortable. On ABC12 News we'll let you know if some showers will make a return during the weekend. - JR