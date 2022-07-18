JR's Monday Evening Weather Report

A mid-summertime setting held across Mid-Michigan Monday. Temperatures began the day in the middle 60s, and cruised through the 80s during the afternoon – even as a light northwesterly breeze held across the area. Temperatures early Tuesday morning will range from the 60s, to around 70 as winds clock-back to the west-southwest. Most of us will stay dry, but the Thumb and northern parts of the area just may see a few showers pop up.
Our temperatures and humidity levels will be a bit higher through midweek. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will surround the 90-degree mark with a bit more humidity hanging in the air. Most of us will stay dry Tuesday, but again, the Thumb and northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area may see a few random showers or thundershowers. Spotty showers will be possible for all of us Tuesday night.
As a cool front moves across lower Michigan early Wednesday morning, a few more showers and thundershowers will be possible. The timing of the passage of the front will make it difficult for strong storms to form, but we’ll keep an eye on it. Behind the front, winds will shift in from the northwest for Thursday. Temps won’t retreat very much, but humidity levels should drop a bit. We'll track a few more chances of rain for you on ABC12 News. - JR