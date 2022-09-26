JR's Monday Evening Weather Report

Dreary Condition held across Mid-Michigan Monday. With all the clouds, occasional showers, and west-northwesterly winds, temperatures didn't move very much either. Readings surrounded the 50-degree mark to begin the day, and stayed in the 50s throughout the day. With cloudy skies and scattered showers continuing overnight, and on through Tuesday, temperatures will continue to hold in a pretty narrow range. Lows early Tuesday morning will hold generally in the middle to upper 40s, while highs Tuesday afternoon will range from the lower to middle 50s.
A few showers may linger into Wednesday too, but I think most of us will stay dry and we should start to get back into some sunshine. Even with some sunshine returning, highs Wednesday will stay in the 50s as northerly winds prevail for the day. Signs are pointing to a much-improved setting for the late-week period and the weekend. We should have a good bit of sunshine for Thursday and Friday. For Saturday and Sunday, we will stay dry, but more mid-and-high level cloud cover will make a return to the ABC12 viewing area. We'll tell you what that will mean for our temperatures on ABC12 News. - JR