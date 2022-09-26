JR's Monday Evening Weather Report

 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 19 knots from the
northwest with gusts up to 27 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 9 PM EDT Monday
with the largest waves expected around PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Dreary Condition held across Mid-Michigan Monday.  With all the clouds, occasional showers, and west-northwesterly winds, temperatures didn't move very much either.  Readings surrounded the 50-degree mark to begin the day, and stayed in the 50s throughout the day.  With cloudy skies and scattered showers continuing overnight, and on through Tuesday, temperatures will continue to hold in a pretty narrow range.  Lows early Tuesday morning will hold generally in the middle to upper 40s, while highs Tuesday afternoon will range from the lower to middle 50s.

A few showers may linger into Wednesday too, but I think most of us will stay dry and we should start to get back into some sunshine.  Even with some sunshine returning, highs Wednesday will stay in the 50s as northerly winds prevail for the day.  Signs are pointing to a much-improved setting for the late-week period and the weekend.  We should have a good bit of sunshine for Thursday and Friday.  For Saturday and Sunday, we will stay dry, but more mid-and-high level cloud cover will make a return to the ABC12 viewing area.  We'll tell you what that will mean for our temperatures on ABC12 News.   - JR

