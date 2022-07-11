JR's Monday Evening Weather Report

After a beautiful start to our Monday, a cool front dropping in on us from the northwest is supporting some showers and a few thunderstorms. A few heavy downpours and some gusty winds will be possible as the front moves across the ABC21 viewing area. Overnight, the threat of storms will end, but some scattered showers will remain a possibility. Lows early Tuesday morning will range from the 60s, to around 70. Our “normal” low is 60-degrees.
Tuesday may begin with a few lingering showers, but we should have a partly sunny sky at times during the day. Behind the front we will expect a west, to northwesterly wind at 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon. Highs for the day will range from the upper 70s, to very low 80s. This is pretty close to the average for this time of the year. A few more showers may drift across Mid-Michigan Tuesday night.
Comfortable conditions look to be in order for the Wednesday through Friday stretch. High temperatures will range from the 70s Wednesday and Thursday, to around the 80-degree mark on Friday. It looks like we will have mainly dry weather during that timeframe, with Thursday shaping up to be the brightest day of the week. On ABC12 News we'll let you know how the weekend is shaping up. - JR