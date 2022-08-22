JR's Monday Evening Weather Report

The week began on a quiet note across Mid-Michigan. The northern parts of the area saw a good bit of sunshine all day long, while the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area had to be patient to get into brighter skies. Near-normal temperatures made for a comfortable day. It will be comfortable overnight too. With lots of starlight, temperatures early Tuesday morning will bottom out in the middle 50s.
Tuesday will begin with bright sunshine, so temperatures will get a nice jumpstart. Highs for the day will generally be in the lower 80s – a skosh above the average of 79. We will see some clouds billow up during the afternoon, but I think the southern parts of the area will stay mostly sunny. The northern parts will see a little more cloud cover, and may even see a few isolated showers or sprinkles during the afternoon.
Bright sunshine is again expected Wednesday morning. Clouds will billow up again during the afternoon, but there will be a better chance of showers developing – especially to the north. For Thursday, we will have an even better chance of showers and thundershowers as a cool front drops through the state from the northwest. On ABC12 News we'll let you know what will be happening behind the front for Friday and the weekend. - JR