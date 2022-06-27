JR's Monday Evening Weather Report

Our workweek started on a refreshing note! Partly sunny skies and strong northwesterly winds resulted in high temperatures ranging from the 60s, to lower 70s. With clearing skies and diminishing winds overnight, low temperatures will slip into the 40s across Mid-Michigan. Our “normal” low temperature for this time of the year is in the upper 50s.
Bright sunshine early Tuesday will give temperatures a nice jumpstart. Readings by midday will be warmer in most areas than the highs we saw Monday! Clouds will increase through the afternoon as highs move into the lower 80s, which is where we should be. By the end of the day, some showers will be moving into our area from the northwest.
As a cool front drops across the state Tuesday night, some showers and thundershowers will be a possibility. A few showers may linger into Wednesday morning too. By Wednesday afternoon, we will be back into sunshine. With winds shifting in from the north behind the front, temperatures will drop back, but only a bit, and only briefly. On ABC12 News we'll let you know what our temperatures will be doing as we head toward the Fourth of July. - JR