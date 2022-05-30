JR's Monday Evening Weather Report

The unofficial start to our summer season was definitely summerlike. Sunshine and south-southwesterly winds combined to drive temperatures well up through the 80s Memorial Day afternoon. Some spots topped the 90-degree mark. Overnight, some high-level clouds will make the stars twinkle a little more than usual. Temperatures overnight will hold well above our average of 51. Readings early Tuesday morning will be mainly in the 60s, with some areas staying in the lower 70s.
Of note, with a good bit of starlight expected tonight, we may be able to see a brand new meteor shower! They are called the “tau Herculid” meteor showers and they come courtesy of the breakup of the comet 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann3. Since they are new, it is unclear as to whether it will be a spectacular event, or if it will disappoint. Regardless, it will be worth a look (after midnight) since we will have fair skies.
Tuesday will feature more sunshine and brisk southwesterly winds. Temperatures will, once again, cruise through the 80s, with some spots touching 90. Clouds will be increasing through the afternoon, and by the end of the day we may start to see some showers develop. The best chance of some showers will come Tuesday night, on into Wednesday morning as a cool front moves through. On ABC12 News, we'll tell you what will happen to our temperatures behind the front. - JR