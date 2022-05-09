JR's Monday Evening Weather Report

Temperatures cruised through the 70s Monday, courtesy of a good bit of sunshine and southeasterly winds. The easterly component to the wind did hold readings back a bit along the Lake Huron shoreline. We will have a quiet night across Mid-Michigan, even as our cloud cover thickens up a little bit. Lowest temperatures early Tuesday morning will range from the lower, to middle 50s. Our “normal” low for this time of the year is about 44 or 45-degrees.
We will be seeing a little more clouds cover for the next couple of days, but temperatures will likely move upward a bit more nonetheless. Tuesday will be a dry day with temperatures for the afternoon moving toward the upper 70s. For Wednesday, some of the thicker clouds may spit out some drops of rain. Highs Wednesday will surround the 80-egree mark. Frisky south-southeasterly winds are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday.
The sunshine will be a little bit brighter again as we close out the workweek. At the same time, our winds will be turning a little more in from the south. This combination will allow temperatures to easily move into the 80s for Thursday and Friday afternoons. On ABC12 News we'll tell you about what impacts a cool front headed our way for the weekend will have on our weather picture. - JR