JR's Monday Evening Weather Report

A rather chilly setting held across Mid-Michigan Monday as temperatures held in the 50s for much of the day. Only a few spots managed to fight past the 60-degree mark. Winds in off of Lake Huron counterbalanced our partly sunny skies. Partly cloudy skies are expected to hold through the night as east-northeasterly breezes prevail. Low temperatures early Tuesday morning will range from the 30s, with some frost possible north, to lower 40s.
Temperatures Tuesday will again top out at below-average levels even with a slightly brighter sky expected. Light northeasterly winds will only allow temperatures in the 40s early, to move into the 60s for the afternoon. Our “normal” high temperature for this time of the year is about 71-degrees. Temperatures along the Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron shoreline areas will stay cooler than elsewhere.
As winds shift in from the southeast Wednesday, we will start to see some warmer air make a move into the ABC12 viewing area. We will also see the return of some rain. Wednesday will start dry, but showers and thundershowers will develop into, and through, the afternoon. Once here, the showers will continue in an off and on fashion, through Thursday. In fact some showers will probably linger into Friday too. Big improvements are expected for the holiday weekend. We'll have those details for you on ABC12 News. - JR