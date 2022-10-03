JR's Monday Evening Weather Report

The week began on a chilly note with patchy frost across Mid-Michigan Monday morning. Lows ranged from the upper 20s to middle 30s, with Flint dipping to 30-degrees, while MBS logged 37. A few areas of frost can't be ruled out again for early Tuesday morning. With fair skies and light & variable wind conditions, lows will again settle down through the middle 30s in some areas.
Our beautiful autumn weather will continue through midweek. Tuesday will feature bright sunshine and a very light westerly breeze. That combination will help temperatures recover nicely. Highs could top 70 in some areas. More of us will top 70 Wednesday afternoon. Even as clouds increase across the ABC12 viewing area Wednesday, southwesterly breezes will warm us up a bit more.
Thursday will bring more clouds and some showers as a cold front moves across the state. Winds in the morning will be southwesterly, so highs will move into the 60s despite the rain. By Thursday evening, stronger winds will shift in from the north behind the front. On ABC12 News we'll let you know how far temperatures will fall for Friday and the weekend. - JR