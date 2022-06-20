JR's Monday Evening Weather Report

Our week started out with a little rainfall across Mid-Michigan. I hope you saw some where you are, because we aren’t going to see much more for the rest of the week. Skies will clear out through the evening as a warm front moves off to our east. That front has opened the door to a new batch of hot air. With a good bit of starlight through the night, low temperatures early Tuesday morning will be in the middle 60s for the most part. Our “normal” low is 57-degrees.
Summer officially begins at 5:14am Tuesday, and the day is shaping up to be summery indeed! With bright sunshine and west-southwesterly winds prevailing, temperatures will be cruising through the 80s by midday. Highs for the afternoon will range from the lower, to middle 90s. The Heat Index may approach 100-degrees, but it shouldn’t stay in that range for very long. By Tuesday night, a cool front will drift across the state. It won’t have a lot of moisture with it, so only a few showers will be possible.
In the wake of the front, temperatures will continue to hold at above-average levels for the rest of the week. We will even have a couple more chances of 90-degree days. A few spots may touch 90 again Wednesday, while some low 90s will be possible for Friday and Saturday. While the heat lingers, it doesn’t look like we’ll have much rain to help us cool off. While a shower or two can’t be ruled out Tuesday night / Wednesday, we’ll have a little better chance Saturday night / early Sunday. - JR