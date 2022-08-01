JR's Monday Evening Weather Report

Pockets of much-needed rainfall and a few strong storms moved across Mid-Michigan Monday. Some areas picked up a good amount of rain, while other areas didn’t see much at all. In a few cases, too much rain fell too quickly. Some flooding occurred in parts of Saginaw and Tuscola counties during the afternoon. Scattered, lingering showers will end through the evening and our clouds will break up overnight. Lows Tuesday morning will be around 60-degrees.
Tuesday is shaping up to be a terrific weather day. We should see a good amount of sunshine in most areas for the better part of the day. Winds will be blowing in from the north to northeast at a kind, gentle pace of less than 10mph. High temperatures for the day will range from the upper 70s, to lower 80s. That is right where we should be as we begin the month of August.
Southwesterly winds Wednesday will usher warmer, moist air into Mid-Michigan. The air will be warm enough to support temperatures in excess of 90-degrees. The only question will be if we will see enough sunshine to get us there. There will be a chance of another round of showers and thunderstorms during the day. Right now it looks like the pattern will linger into our Thursday, so some decent rain totals will be possible. We'll tell you how the weekend is shaping up on ABC12 News. - JR