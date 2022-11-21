 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 19 knots from the west
with gusts up to 25 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Monday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread gales have come to an end
allowing the Gale Warning to expire at 4 PM. A sporadic gust to
gale force cannot be ruled out through 7 PM local time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

JR's Monday Evening Weather Report

  0

After a pretty solid week's worth of winter weather, things will be getting back to a more typical November setting.  Our "normal" high is now 44-degrees, and our "normal" low is 29.  It will take another day or so, but we'll get there.  Tonight we'll have partly cloudy skies, and temperatures early Tuesday morning will still be a bit below "normal."

While temperatures moderate a bit over the next couple of days, travel conditions should be pretty good.  We will have some sunshine Tuesday and winds will be blowing at a kinder, gentler pace from the southwest.  Highs for the day will be mainly in the middle, to upper 30s, with a few spots touching the 40-degree mark.

Wednesday will be a brighter day, so we should warm up a bit as winds continue blowing in from the southwest.  Thanksgiving Day will begin partly sunny, but clouds will be increasing during the afternoon.  Highs may approach 50 in some areas.  On ABC12 News we'll let you know when we'll have our best chance of precipitation this week.   - JR

