JR's Monday Evening Weather Report

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...LOW WATER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 19 knots from the west with gusts up to 25 knots. The largest significant waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet. * WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI. * WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Monday with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread gales have come to an end allowing the Gale Warning to expire at 4 PM. A sporadic gust to gale force cannot be ruled out through 7 PM local time. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&