JR's Monday Evening Weather Report

After a pretty solid week's worth of winter weather, things will be getting back to a more typical November setting. Our "normal" high is now 44-degrees, and our "normal" low is 29. It will take another day or so, but we'll get there. Tonight we'll have partly cloudy skies, and temperatures early Tuesday morning will still be a bit below "normal."
While temperatures moderate a bit over the next couple of days, travel conditions should be pretty good. We will have some sunshine Tuesday and winds will be blowing at a kinder, gentler pace from the southwest. Highs for the day will be mainly in the middle, to upper 30s, with a few spots touching the 40-degree mark.
Wednesday will be a brighter day, so we should warm up a bit as winds continue blowing in from the southwest. Thanksgiving Day will begin partly sunny, but clouds will be increasing during the afternoon. Highs may approach 50 in some areas. On ABC12 News we'll let you know when we'll have our best chance of precipitation this week. - JR