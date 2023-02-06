 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM
EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the south
with gusts up to 35 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 1 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 2 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 AM EST Tuesday
with the largest waves expected around 5 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

JR's Monday Evening Weather Report

It was certainly nice to see the sun shining down on Mid-Michigan Monday.  High temperatures for the daylight hours ranged from the 20s, to lower 30s.  Overnight, it is likely readings will climb even further as south-southeasterly winds increase.  Clouds will be on the increase too.  By the end of the night, some rain showers will be moving in.  For the northern parts of the area, the pattern may begin as a mix of snow, rain, and freezing rain.

Expect some wet roads across the ABC12 viewing area Tuesday.  Scattered, generally light, rain showers look to be a good bet as a cold front sweeps across lower Michigan.  Temperatures will move well into the 40s during the day.  Highest readings will probably be reached by early afternoon.  After that, winds will shift to the west, and temps will start to retreat.

Our "normal" high temperature is now 31-degrees.  Highs this week will be spent mainly in the 40s.  Wednesday will be dry, but more rain will make a return for Thursday.  Some lingering rain showers may change over to some flakes of snow before the pattern ends Thursday night.  On ABC12 News we'll let you know if skies will brighten back up for the weekend.   - JR

