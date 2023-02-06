JR's Monday Evening Weather Report

It was certainly nice to see the sun shining down on Mid-Michigan Monday. High temperatures for the daylight hours ranged from the 20s, to lower 30s. Overnight, it is likely readings will climb even further as south-southeasterly winds increase. Clouds will be on the increase too. By the end of the night, some rain showers will be moving in. For the northern parts of the area, the pattern may begin as a mix of snow, rain, and freezing rain.
Expect some wet roads across the ABC12 viewing area Tuesday. Scattered, generally light, rain showers look to be a good bet as a cold front sweeps across lower Michigan. Temperatures will move well into the 40s during the day. Highest readings will probably be reached by early afternoon. After that, winds will shift to the west, and temps will start to retreat.
Our "normal" high temperature is now 31-degrees. Highs this week will be spent mainly in the 40s. Wednesday will be dry, but more rain will make a return for Thursday. Some lingering rain showers may change over to some flakes of snow before the pattern ends Thursday night. On ABC12 News we'll let you know if skies will brighten back up for the weekend. - JR