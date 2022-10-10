JR's Monday Night Weather Report

We had another lovely autumn setting across Mid-Michigan Monday. Temperatures began the day in the 30s, and moved to "normal" levels for the afternoon on bright sunshine and light breezes. Fair skies will hold overnight as a warm front makes a move into lower Michigan from the southwest. This will result in a wide range of temps early Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the 30s north, to mid-40s south.
Tuesday will begin with clear skies as the warm front gradually moves northward through lower Michigan. Clouds will increase during the afternoon as southwest to southerly winds increase to around 15mph. A few isolated showers will be possible by evening, but most of us will stay dry. High temperatures for the day will range from the lower, to middle 70s.
Our rain chances will increase from Tuesday night, into Wednesday. Southwesterly winds will increase to around 20mph, so we will be seeing a warm rain as highs move well through the 60s. There will be a chance of some thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon as a strong cold front sweeps across the state. On ABC12 News we'll tell you how long showers will linger behind the front as much chillier air moves into the ABC12 viewing area. - JR