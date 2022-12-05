JR's Monday Night Weather Report

Sunshine early Monday morning didn't last for very long as clouds quickly increased across Mid-Michigan. During the afternoon, some drops of rain and some flakes of snow developed too, but not everyone saw them. A few more are expected overnight with mostly cloudy skies holding, and with lows ranging from the 20s, to around 30.
Considerable cloudiness is expected across the ABC12 viewing area Tuesday. A few more drops of rain or flakes of snow are a good bet too, but whatever falls will be more of a nuisance than anything else. Light northeasterly winds are expected for the afternoon as high temperatures hover around the 40-degree mark.
Temperatures will continue to run a skosh above average for Wednesday and Thursday even though we will continue to see quite a bit of cloud cover. Friday will feature a stronger wind in off of Lake Huron, as well as a better chance of precipitation. Right now, it looks like it will be another chance of a rain / snow mix. We'll take you through the weekend on ABC12 News. - JR