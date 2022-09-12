JR's Monday Night Weather Report

Clouds lingered across Mid-Michigan Monday after a weekend of occasional showers and a few heavy downpours. There were some breaks in the clouds during the day, but some of us had the clouds socked in all day long. Temperatures spent most of the day in the 60s, but some spots managed to sneak into the 70s. Lots of clouds will hold overnight, with a few of them continuing to spit out some drops of rain. Lows early Tuesday morning will surround the 50-degree mark.
Tuesday will be a little bit brighter than Monday, but there will be times of overcast skies, and some of the clouds will again spit out some raindrops and sprinkles. Winds will be generally light and blowing in from the west. High temperatures should manage to top 70 in many areas, but most of us will top-out a little bit below the average, which is now 75-degrees.
Wednesday will be a little bit brighter than Tuesday, and then it will be back to a good bit of sunshine for the end of the workweek. The trend will be for some warming as our skies brighten up. High temperatures will be back to around the 80-degree mark by Thursday. Highs will be into the 80s again for Friday and the weekend. We'll tell you if any rain will return for the weekend on ABC12 News. - JR