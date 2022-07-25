JR's Monday Night Weather Report

The back of last week’s heat wave was broken by some thunderstorms Saturday night, and lingering showers Sunday. As a result, it was a refreshing westerly wind that greeted Mid-Michiganders Monday. Temperatures Monday morning in the 50s, warmed into the comfort zone for the afternoon. Highs for the day were in the 70s for the most part, which is a skosh below average. Lows early Tuesday morning will again dip down into the 50s.
Tuesday is shaping up to be a spectacular weather day across the ABC12 viewing area. While temperatures will begin the day a bit below “normal,” a good bit of sunshine will get them back to where they should be for the afternoon. Light westerly breezes in the morning will clock-back to the southwest for the afternoon. That will give temperatures a little boost too. Highs for the day will range from the upper 70s, to lower 80s.
Temperatures Wednesday will be in the same ballpark, but our weather conditions will be a bit different. Bright sunshine Wednesday morning will give way to more cloud cover into the early afternoon. Scattered showers and a few thundershowers will be possible later in the day. Once here, we will continue to hold at least a chance of some showers for Wednesday night and Thursday too. On ABC12 News we'll tell you if any of the rain will be heavy, and we'll have a look at how the weekend is shaping up. - JR