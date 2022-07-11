 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Lapeer,
Oakland, Livingston and southern Genesee Counties through 115 AM
EDT...

At 1220 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Burton to near Byron to near Williamston.
Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Grand Blanc, Burton, Linden and Goodrich around 1225 AM EDT.
Fenton and Ortonville around 1230 AM EDT.
Hadley and Lake Fenton around 1235 AM EDT.
Holly and Fowlerville around 1240 AM EDT.
Metamora around 1245 AM EDT.
Howell around 1250 AM EDT.
Clarkston around 100 AM EDT.
Hartland and Brighton around 105 AM EDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Franklin, Keego
Harbor, Waterford, Orchard Lake, Holly State Recreation Area,
Commerce, Rose Center, Auburn Hills, Bingham Farms and Lake Angelus.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

JR's Monday Night Weather Report

After a beautiful start to our Monday, a cool front dropping in on us from the northwest is supporting some showers and a few thunderstorms. A few heavy downpours and some gusty winds will be possible as the front moves across the ABC21 viewing area.  Late night, the threat of storms will end, but some scattered showers will remain a possibility. Lows early Tuesday morning will range from the 60s, to around 70. Our “normal” low is 60-degrees.

Tuesday may begin with a few lingering showers, but we should have a partly sunny sky at times during the day. Behind the front we will expect a west, to northwesterly wind at 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon. Highs for the day will range from the upper 70s, to very low 80s. This is pretty close to the average for this time of the year. A few more showers may drift across Mid-Michigan Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night.

Comfortable conditions look to be in order for the Wednesday through Friday stretch. High temperatures will range from the 70s Wednesday and Thursday, to around the 80-degree mark on Friday. It looks like we will have mainly dry weather during that timeframe, with Thursday shaping up to be the brightest day of the week. On ABC12 News we'll let you know how the weekend is shaping up. - JR

