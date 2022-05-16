JR's Monday Night Weather Report

As some cooler air made its way into the state Monday, some showers and thundershowers popped up. A few even spit out small hailstones. Temperatures for the day moved to above-average levels for most of us, but northwesterly winds are signaling that cooler air is on the way. Overnight, temperatures will drop to near-normal levels in the 40s on light northwesterly winds and with lots of starlight.
Northwesterly winds continuing Tuesday will counterbalance abundant sunshine across Mid-Michigan. Temperatures for the day will top out in the 60s. That is quite a bit cooler that what we’ve had of late, but it is pretty close to where we should be. We will be even cooler Wednesday. Lots of clouds, east to southeasterly winds, and even some rain will all combine to keep readings in the 50s for many of us.
Our temperature rollercoaster ride will continue for the end of the workweek and the weekend. Thursday will be a great day with the return of sunshine and highs in the 70s. Friday’s highs will be in the 80s ahead of a cool front that will bring us a chance of thunderstorms late in the day. On ABC12 News we will let you know how far temperatures will fall for the weekend behind the front. - JR