JR's Monday Night Weather Report

Lots of clouds held across all of Mid-Michigan Monday, but most of the rain fell across the northern parts of the area. In some cases more than a half-inch has already fallen, while other parts of the ABC12 viewing area hasn’t really seen much at all. More rain is expected overnight, with the lion’s share shifting southward. In fact, a few thunderstorms may produce a few locally heavy downpours overnight.
Tuesday will begin with temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s, overcast skies, and some lingering showers. As a cool front moves off to our east, the trend for the afternoon will be for the clouds to break up. By the end of the day, some of us will be enjoying mostly sunny conditions. Behind the front winds will shift in from the northwest for the day. As a result, high temperatures will range from the upper 60s, to lower 70s.
You might want to keep your umbrella handy for the late-week period. You won’t need it all the time, but it will come in handy from time-to-time. Right now it looks like the best chances for some showers will come late Wednesday, with a few light showers or sprinkles possible now & then on Thursday and Friday too. High temperatures for that stretch will be mainly in the lower 70s – just a skosh below the average of 76-degrees. We'll take you through the weekend on ABC12 News...