JR's Monday Night Weather Report

All-in-all our Monday was pretty darn nice for the better part of the day. Temperatures started in the 50s, and cruised up to around the 80-degree mark with a good bit of sunshine. With a warm front moving slowly, but steadily northward across lower Michigan tonight, some thunderstorms will be a pretty good bet from the Tri-Cities and points south. Some strong straight-line winds and some heavy downpours will be the major threats.
Behind the warm front, we will get into some mid-summertime air. With skies becoming partly sunny Tuesday, the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area could see high temperatures up near 90. North of the Saginaw Bay, highs will be in the lower 70s. Everyone gets hotter Wednesday as winds shift in from the southwest. Some record high temperatures will likely fall, and our Heat Index will top 100-degrees. We have designated Wednesday as an “Alert Day.”
A cool front will drift across our area Wednesday night, so we will have another chance of showers and thundershowers. Winds will shift in from the west behind the front Thursday, so temperatures will drop back a little bit. Highs Thursday will range from the middle, to upper 80s as skies become partly sunny. Friday will be a spectacular weather day with lots of sunshine, low humidity, and comfortable temperatures. We'll tell you if those spectacular conditions will hold through the weekend on ABC12 News. - JR