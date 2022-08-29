JR's Monday Night Weather Report

It was very much a summertime setting across Mid-Michigan to begin the workweek. The heat and humidity was in place as a cool front plowed into the state from the west. That front supported scattered, strong storms across lower Michigan. Some of them produced gusty winds, while others supported locally heavy downpours. As the front has moved off the to east, the threat of strong storms has ended, but warm, muggy conditions will hold.
Tuesday will begin with mostly cloudy skies and above-average temperatures in the upper 60s, to around 70. Our skies will get brighter as the day wears on. With partly sunny conditions, and with brisk westerly winds holding for the afternoon, high temperatures will push into the lower 80s, which is just a bit above the average as we close out the month of August. A few isolated showers may pop up during the day, but most of us will stay dry. Skies will clear out through Tuesday evening.
Weather conditions leading up to Labor Day weekend seem to be shaping up nicely. Wednesday will feature lots of sunshine and a fresh westerly wind. Thursday will be a very bright day with light & variable wind conditions. Winds will turn back in from the southwest on Friday as clouds begin to increase through the afternoon. This will lead to a chance of some showers and thundershowers by Saturday. We'll have the entire Labor Day weekend forecast on ABC12 News. - JR