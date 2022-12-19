JR's Monday Night Weather Report

Mostly cloudy conditions held across Mid-Michigan Monday. The clouds and a westerly wind prevented temperatures from moving very much. Readings held in the 20s all day long. Mostly cloudy skies will continue to hold through the night. A few flurries are possible, but nothing big. Lows early Tuesday morning will be in the lower 20s.
A cold front will move across the state Tuesday, but only a few snow showers will be possible. In general, the farther north you are in the ABC12 viewing area, the better the chance of seeing some flakes fly. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, but otherwise quiet as we await a winter storm developing in the western U.S.
Thursday will begin quietly, but by the end of the day a wintry mix of precipitation will develop as a major winter storm approaches from the west-southwest. Once here, the storm will keep control of our weather conditions right through Saturday. While it is too soon to determine just how much snow we will ultimately see, it is likely that travel conditions across the region will become very difficult starting late Thursday. We have designated late Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as "ALERT DAYS." - JR