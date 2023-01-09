JR's Monday Night Weather Report

*** Alert Days Late Thursday & Friday ***
It certainly was nice to see that big, bright orb in the sky Monday. I hope you were able to soak up some of that sunshine because we won't see too much more for the rest of the week. In fact, the trend overnight will be for the clouds to increase again. Low temperatures early Tuesday morning will be in the 20s. Our "normal" low is 17-degrees.
Tuesday will be mainly overcast as winds turn in from the southeast. There will be a chance of some sprinkles and flurries during the day, but travel conditions will be fine. Highs Tuesday will be well into the 30s. Wednesday may feature some breaks in the clouds, but expect mostly cloudy conditions once again. Highs for the day will surround 40.
On Thursday our attention will turn to a storm system that will be making a move into the Great Lakes from the southwest. Right now it looks like the storm will initially bring us some rain Thursday afternoon. After that, the rain will change over to snow for Thursday night and Friday. Some snow accumulation looks to be possible at this point, with very strong northerly winds Friday likely blowing it around a little bit. We'll be tracking it closely on ABC12 News as it continues to develop!