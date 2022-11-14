JR's Monday Night Weather Report

Monday started out on a cold note, and stayed cold for the day even with some sunshine early. Temperatures started in the teens and pretty much stayed in the 30s through the afternoon. Lots of clouds will hold overnight, so temperatures early Tuesday morning should be in the 20s.
Tuesday will start out quietly, but we will see some light snow moving into Mid-Michigan during the day. Highs for the day will be a little bit above freezing, so at least initially, the snow will melt on the roads. The snow will continue Tuesday night, so there is the possibility of some slippery roads for Wednesday morning's drive.
Scattered snow showers will continue on through Wednesday, and for Thursday as well. The snow will really never be heavy, but we could continue to grind out some minor accumulations here & there. The snow showers will fade heading into the weekend. On ABC12 News we are tracking even colder air heading our way for the weekend. - JR