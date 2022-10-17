JR's Monday Night Weather Report

As promised, Monday was a very chilly, damp, blustery day across Mid- Michigan. Also, as promised late last week, many of us saw our first flakes of the season. Temperatures didn't move very much, holding pretty steady in the lower 40s for the better part of the day. Overnight, as scattered rain/snow showers continue, temperatures will hold pretty steady in the middle 30s.
Some of us may wake to some snow on the grass Tuesday morning, but the roads will be just wet. Overall, the day will be very similar to the conditions that held Monday. Expect more rain/snow showers, very frisky west-northwesterly winds, and highs ranging only from the upper 30s, to lower 40s. Those numbers are close to our record low maximums.
Don't expect too much of a difference for Wednesday either. In fact, a few sprinkles and/or flurries will probably even linger into Thursday morning. We should see the clouds break up a little bit Thursday afternoon, so high temperatures should make a move back toward the 50-degree mark. On ABC12 News we're tracking big improvements in our overall weather picture for week's end. - JR