JR's Monday Night Weather Report

Our stretch of gray days continued across Mid-Michigan Monday. Without much sunshine, and with a wind blowing in off of Lake Huron, temperatures didn't do very much. Readings started in the very low 30s in the morning, and only made their way through the middle 30s during the afternoon.
Tuesday will be a pretty similar day. While some breaks in the clouds will be possible, another mostly cloudy setting is expected overall. Winds will again be blowing in off of Lake Huron, so temperatures won't climb very far. Lows early Tuesday morning will be in the middle, to upper 20s. Highs for the day will generally be in the middle 30s.
Not many changes are expected for Wednesday either. As a pretty decent storm system approaches from the west, wind speeds will steadily increase. By the end of the day, some showers will be developing. While it looks like it will be mainly rain for the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area, a rain/snow mix looks likely for our northern areas. We'll tell you when all of us will see some snow on ABC12 News. - JR