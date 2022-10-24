JR's Monday Night Weather Report

Our stretch of late-summertime weather continued across Mid-Michigan Monday. Sunshine and strong southerly winds combined to drive temperatures into the 70s. That is way above our average of 57-degrees, but is a little shy of record-levels. Overnight, lows will stay in the 50s with partly cloudy skies expected.
Tuesday will be our last day of really warm air. Clouds will be increasing and south-southeasterly winds will remain frisky as our high temperatures move into the 70s once again. By the end of the day, some showers will be knocking on the door as a cool front makes a move toward lower Michigan from the west.
Tuesday night and Wednesday will bring us our best chance of rain for the week. The cool front will move across the ABC12 viewing area early Wednesday morning. As a result, temperatures won't move very much from Wednesday morning to Wednesday afternoon. Highs late-week will be in the 50s. On ABC12 News we'll let you know if readings will recover for the weekend. - JR