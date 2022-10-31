JR's Monday Night Weather Report

After a pretty nice weekend, Halloween turned out to be a rather gloomy day. We only saw peeks of sunshine now & then, while some spotty showers popped up in other areas around Mid-Michigan. Highs for the day were well into the 50s despite the clouds and showers. Overnight, the northwestern parts of the area will have partly cloudy skies, while the southern and southeastern parts will have clouds, some fog, and some drizzle lingering.
Tuesday will begin with temperatures in the 40s, and with some lingering cloud cover. The trend for the day will be for our skies to clear as a very light westerly breeze prevails. The afternoon will be very pleasant, as high temperatures move into the 60s. "Normal" highs are in the low 50s as we begin the month of November.
Wednesday will be another drop-dead gorgeous day across the ABC12 viewing area. More sunshine and above-average temperatures will hold for the late-week period too. The biggest difference will be that our southwesterly winds will become much stronger for Thursday and Friday. We'll have a look at rain chances for the weekend on ABC12 News. - JR