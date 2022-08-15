JR's Monday Night Weather Report

After a pretty gray weekend, it certainly was nice to see brighter skies to begin our workweek. With the help of the sun, below-average readings in the morning quickly rose to “normal” levels for most of us during the afternoon. With an onshore breeze, our lakeshore communities were a bit cooler than everyone else. The clouds and isolated sprinkles that popped up Monday afternoon faded away through the evening. Mostly fair skies will hold overnight.
Each of the next couple of days will be very similar to our Monday. We will begin Tuesday and Wednesday with fair skies, and with temperatures a little bit below our average of 59-degrees. Each afternoon we will see some clouds billow up. While most of us will stay dry, a few of the thicker clouds will spit out some drops of rain. Then each evening, we will see the isolated showers and clouds fade away again. Highs each day will surround 80.
The late-week period will be a little bit warmer as our winds eventually shift back in from the south and southwest. Mostly, to partly sunny skies are expected to close out the week, and our high temperatures will move easily into the 80s. Our “normal” high is now right at the 80-degree mark. On ABC12 News we'll let you know if we will see the return of some rain for the weekend. - JR