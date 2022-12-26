JR's Monday Night Weather Report

Fewer flakes of snow flew, and road conditions improved quite a bit Monday as a kinder, gentler wind prevailed across Mid-Michigan. Mostly cloudy skies will continue to hold across the area through the night as winds clock-back to the southwest. Lows early Tuesday morning will range from the lower, to middle teens.
We should manage to see a little bit of sunshine here & there Tuesday. South-southwesterly winds will increase in speed a little bit. By the end of the day, wind speeds will be back up near 15mph. High temperatures for the day will move through the middle 20s. As south-southwesterly winds hold, readings will likely climb Tuesday night. There will also be a chance of some snow showers across the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area.
Wednesday will likely be the brightest day of the week. With partly sunny skies at times, highs will cruise into the 30s. The warming won't stop there even though more clouds and some rain are likely for the end of our week. Highs should make a push into the 40s Thursday as some showers develop. We'll let you know if the warmer air will hold through the holiday weekend on ABC12 News. - JR