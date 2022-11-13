JR's Sunday Evening Weather Report

The sunshine and mild temperatures we enjoyed last week are already a distant memory. There is also a good chance by the end of this week, they will be forgotten. Scattered snow showers, flurries, and temperatures in the 30s made for a wintry setting across Mid-Michigan Sunday. Overnight, lows will surround the 20-degree mark.
Monday may well turn out to be the nicest weather day we'll have this week. Having said that, it isn't going to be a great day. We will have partly sunny skies for the day, and winds will be pretty light, becoming northeasterly during the afternoon. High temperatures for the day will surround the 40-degree mark. Our "normal" high is now 48.
There will definitely be a hint of winter in the air for the rest of the week. We'll see snow showers develop Tuesday, with scattered snow showers continuing Wednesday. In fact, there isn't one day I can't rule out at least a few flurries from Tuesday, through Sunday. On ABC12 News we'll let you know when our cold temperatures for the week will become even colder! - JR